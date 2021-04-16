DROUGHT raw juice to close 4 stores, expand wholesale business

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit-based DROUGHT is planning to close four of its stores and consolidate them into one store while focusing on wholesale, the company said on Friday.

The James sisters founded the company in 2010 and quickly grew with stores in Plymouth, Detroit, Royal Oak and Bloomfield Hills.

The stores will consolidate into one factory-direct retail storefront at the company's production kitchen and headquarters on 11 Mile in Berkley. That is expected to open on May 7, with the store closures coming later this month.

Currently, DROUGHT manages all of its sourcing, manufacturing, distributing and wholesale sales from the 17,000-square-foot commercial kitchen in Berkley.

Under the new plan, DROUGHT plans to expand its wholesale business throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

“The ambition to evolve DROUGHT beyond just the metro Detroit area has been in the works for years, and we are grateful for the opportunity to make some significant changes," DROUGHT CEO Cait James said. "Reducing our company-owned retail footprint allows for improved operational efficiencies needed to keep up with our exponential growth in wholesale sales.”