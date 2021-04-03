Drunk driver hits Southfield PD car while troopers on traffic stop

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A drunk driver hit a Southfield Police patrol car while troopers were on a traffic stop investigating a suspected impaired driver.

On April 3 at approximately 2:30 a.m., troopers were on a traffic stop on northbound Lodge Freeway in Southfield investigating a suspected impaired driver. A Southfield Police patrol vechile pulled up behind the stop for extra visibility.

Police say as the trooper was conducting field sobriety tests, the driver of a pickup truck hit the patrol vehicle in the right lane, traveled another 200 feet and struck the fence on the right shoulder.

The officer and suspect were not hurt in the crash. Police say the suspect that hit the patrol car was found to be impaired and arrested.