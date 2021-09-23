DTE: 89,000 people without power because of storm

(WXYZ) — DTE says the rain and wind moving through metro Detroit since Tuesday left around 121,000 people in the dark as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

That number has gone down since then, with DTE's outage map showing over 89,000 people without power as of 10:30 p.m.

DTE says this is the 12th storm to impact more than 25,000 customers in the past three months.

Here is DTE's full statement on the storm's effects: