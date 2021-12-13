Watch
News

Actions

DTE crews working to restore remaining 23K+ customers still without power

items.[0].image.alt
stock image
dte energy
Posted at 8:35 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 08:35:21-05

(WXYZ) — DTE Energy said in a storm update that they are working to restore the remaining 23,417 customers still without power.

At one point, after the storms over the weekend, there were 150,000 DTE customers were without power throughout the region.

DTE said they hope to have the majority of the remaining outages restored by end of day Monday, noting that those who remained without power live in the areas that were the hardest hit.

To report outages or a downed power line, visit outage.dteenergy.com or report it through the DTE Energy Mobile app or by calling 800-477-4747.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!