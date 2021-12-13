DTE crews working to restore remaining 23K+ customers still without power

(WXYZ) — DTE Energy said in a storm update that they are working to restore the remaining 23,417 customers still without power.

At one point, after the storms over the weekend, there were 150,000 DTE customers were without power throughout the region.

DTE said they hope to have the majority of the remaining outages restored by end of day Monday, noting that those who remained without power live in the areas that were the hardest hit.

To report outages or a downed power line, visit outage.dteenergy.com or report it through the DTE Energy Mobile app or by calling 800-477-4747.