Dutch Girl Donuts in Detroit to open in early 2024 under new ownership

Dutch Girl Donuts will reopen early next year under new ownership, the historic and beloved donut shop announced on Tuesday.

It comes after the shop closed in September 2021 due to a staffing shortage, and after the building, which has been around since the 1940s, went up for sale earlier this year.

The shop will now reopen under Paddy Lynch, who also owns Detroit's historic bathhouse, The Schvitz, and is a third-generation funeral director with Lynch & Sons.

The Lynch family has a bond with the Timmer family, who founded Dutch Girl in 1947.

“My family has loved Dutch Girl since before I was born,” Lynch said in a statement.“I’m extremely grateful, honored and excited to carry this local favorite forward for the Timmer family.”

Lynch said any time his family was in the area, they would stop at Dutch Girl for a dozen donuts, and he would stop often to get donuts after he moved to the Arden Park neighborhood in 2011.

“Dutch Girl Donuts is an institution for many Detroiters,” says Lynch. “I’m looking forward to this journey and to working with Jon Timmer to get Dutch Girl up and running in the early new year.”

The shop closed in 2021 after the passing of both founders, Gene and Lauren Timmer. The Timmer family said it would sell the operation earlier this year.