Watch
News

Actions

Eastbound I-94 at I-96 in Detroit reopens after shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 8:40 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 21:59:38-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eastbound I-94 at I-96 closed for several hours Tuesday in Detroit after shots were fired, troopers said.

The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m.

Michigan State Police said a car with four males inside was driving east on I-94. There was a disagreement inside the car and someone pulled out a gun a fired shots.

One male was shot and was taken into surgery.

Another male jumped out of the moving car and has a broken bone. A third male was not hurt.

Troopers say the suspect left the scene in the car.

K-9 units were investigating for casings on the freeway.

The freeway has since reopened.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest winter weather updates!