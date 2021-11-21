Ecorse man killed in 3-vehicle crash after stolen SUV breaks down on I-94

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A person has died after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor and a stolen SUV early Saturday morning, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Lonyo Street.

Troopers said a GMC Terrain had broken down and was blocking the right lane of westbound I-94. A dovetail semi-tractor stopped without hitting the GMC. But a Jeep Wrangler was unable to stop and rear-ended the semi-tractor, pushing it into the GMC.

The driver of the Jeep, a 34-year-old man of Ecorse, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Investigators said they later learned that the GMC was stolen. Witnesses told authorities that two people ran from the GMC after the crash.

MSP said they searched the area but did not find anyone.

No one else was hurt, state police said.

The crash is still being investigated.

