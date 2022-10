Global pop superstar Ed Sheeran is coming to Detroit for a concert next year as part of his North America tour.

Sheeran will bring the "+ - = ÷ x Tour" to Ford Field with Khalid and Rosa Linn to Ford Field on July 15, 2023.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale registration, as demand is expected to be high.

American Express cardholders will also have access to a presale on Oct. 12.