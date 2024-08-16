Shout out your favorite friend, teacher or coach on 7 News Detroit

(WXYZ) — As kids pack up their backpacks and get ready to head back to class, we're reflecting on all of the people who made school great.

Whether it was an incredible teacher, a supportive best friend, an inspiring coach — we want to hear about the person you think of most when it comes to your school years.

Here's your opportunity to give them a shout-out on 7 News This Morning.

Please email us at goodmorning@wxyz.com with your name, where you are from and your contact information. Include a short story about who you want to thank this back-to-school season and why. Please include a photo, if you have one, that we can use on-air and online.

If you'd like to send a video shout-out to your favorite teacher, coach or friend from school, follow these instructions: Please make sure you record the video horizontally. Videos should be under 20 seconds. Please do not use any music with your video. When finished, you can email the file to goodmorning@wxyz.com. Videos will air at the discretion of WXYZ-TV and possibly be shared across our social media platforms.

