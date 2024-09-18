Eric Hawkins announced as Commissioner of Warren Police Department

ALBANY, N.Y. (WXYZ) — Chief Eric Hawkins with the Albany Police Department in New York is leaving his post to become the Police Commissioner for the Warren Police Department, the city announced.

Hawkins first announced the news on News 10 in Albany, New York, an ABC affiliate.

Hawkins had served as the chief in New York since being served in September in 2018. He returns to Metro Detroit after beginning his law enforcement career with the Southfield Police Department as a cadet before being appointed as a Police Officer a year later. He was formally appointed as Southfield's Chief of Police in 2012 and staying at that post for six years. He has over 33 experience in law enforcement, 27 of which being in Southfield.

"Eric Hawkins has demonstrated unparalleled dedication to public safety, innovation and community collaboration throughout his distinguished career," said Mayor Lori Stone in a press release. "We are excited to welcome him as the leader of our police department as we continue to focus on building a safer and stronger community."

Hawkins is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, Eastern Michigan University’s School of Police Staff and Command, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Command Institute for Police Executives, and Central Michigan University’s Law Enforcement and School Liaison Program Institute, per his bio on Albany's website. He also has a juris doctor degree from Cooley Law School.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the Police Commissioner for the City of Warren," said Hawkins in that same release. "I look forward to collaborating with the community and building on the strong foundation of safety and trust that exists within this city.