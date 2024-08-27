Ex-Detroit City Council president Saunteel Jenkins exploring mayoral bid

Former Detroit City Council President Saunteel Jenkins said on Tuesday she is considering running for Detroit mayor.

Jenkins – who is currently the CEO of The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) – said she is launching an exploratory committee.

She's the latest person to consider a mayoral race. Others include current Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, businessman Joel Haashiim, and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig did tell The Detroit News he was considering a mayoral run.

In a release, Jenkins said her story is a Detroit story, and that the next mayor needs toughness, vision and a willingness to fight for Detroiters.

Jenkins was elected to city council in 2009 and again in 2013.

“I’m proud to see good things happening again - but we still have a long way to go,” Jenkins said in a statement. “We need to ensure every Detroiter can live in safe neighborhoods and provide safe spaces and after school programs for our kids. We need a new approach to public transit that will provide more access to jobs - regardless of what neighborhood you live in. And, we need to provide new pathways of opportunity - so that every Detroiter has the opportunity to achieve their dreams.”

In the release, Jenkins said she would use the exploratory period to talk with Detroiters and build a coalition of voters.

Current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan – who is in his third term as mayor – has not said yet whether or not he will run for re-election.