FAA proposes $24K fine against passenger flying out of Detroit for alleged unruly behavior

(WXYZ) — The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday it is proposing $201, 287 in fines against 10 airline passengers, including a passenger flying out of Detroit, for alleged assault-related unruly behavior.

The FAA announced they are levying $24,000 against a passenger who they say refused to wear her mask, threatened crew members, cursed at them and shoved one of them on a Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Dec. 27, 2020.

The fines are part of the FAA’s Zero Tolerance campaign against this behavior.

According to a press release, the FAA says they have received more than 100 reports of physical assault disturbances by passengers since January 1, 2021. Although, the FAA noted the rate of incidents has dropped since they announced their Zero Tolerance campaign.

Federal law prohibits passengers from assaulting other passengers or crew on a flight. The FAA noted they have passed certain cases to the Department of Justice for criminal review.

A full list of the new penalties from the FAA: