Fairlane Mall in Dearborn hosting battle of the pop-up contest

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Have an idea? Looking for free retail space to test an idea? Fairlane Town Center can help.

Now through Friday, March 30, Fairlane Town Center is encouraging local entrepreneurs to submit fresh, fun and innovative retail concepts for “The Challenge: Battle of the Pop-Up Contest.”

The contest winner will receive a rent-free space in Fairlane Town Center for four months, use of existing mall or store fixtures and free utilities. The winner also receives a $500 merchandising package that includes interior signage, table-printed displays and graphic design services.

To enter, participants must be prepared to obtain a business license by Friday, June 1, 2018 and operate their business during mall hours from Friday, June 1, 2018 through Sunday, September 30, 2018. Entries will be judged on business strategy, concept creativity, and likelihood of profitability among other criteria.

Applications, available at shopfairlane.com/thechallenge, can be submitted online, to the mall management office or via email to TheChallenge@starwoodretail.com. The winner will be notified on April 23rd.