Fallen Sgt. Collin Rose's dog escapes, believed to be in Rochester Hills area

(WXYZ) - Fallen Wayne State University Police Sgt. Collin Rose's dog has reportedly escaped, sparking a search.

The dog, Marsha, was loved by Rose and his fiancee, Nikki Salgot.

Rose was killed in the line of duty while patrolling near campus one year ago. He is remembered for his personality and work to build stronger relationships between the community and local police.

Marsha was last near Lutheran High School Northwest in Rochester Hills around 9:30 p.m. She is a 5-year-old blond golden mix that weighs 55 pounds.

She has no collar on, but does have a shaved neck due to previous bite wounds. She is reportedly very fearful and will run.