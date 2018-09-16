Fallen troopers honored in motorcycle ride

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - On Saturday a memorial ride was held for fallen troopers Timothy O’Neill and Chad Wolf at the Harley Davidson in Taylor.

Hundreds came for the hour and a half ride that began and ended at the Harley Davidson store.

“We’re serving a member who is fallen so it means the world. Especially with such a nice day you can’t. It you’ve got a motorcycle you’ve got to be here for this,” said fellow trooper Herman Brown.

Trooper Timothy O’Neill was killed in September of 2017 and Wolf was killed in 2015, both in the line of duty.

The memorial ride for Wolf has been held for the past three years.

This is the first year for a memorial ride for O’Neill.

“Especially to be so young,” said Brown. “I’ve got 25 years in the department, so to see one of our young fallen, it’s really tough. So this is a way we can bring back some memories have some good times. And raise money for a good cause.”