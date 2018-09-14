Family of 5-year-old girl killed, mother injured in northwest Detroit mourn loss

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Grief and anger surround family and friends after two relatives were shot dead, including 5-year-old Isabella Coleman.



Her mother, Dejiza Coleman, was shot at least 16 times and the little girl’s aunt is considered one of two suspects.



But for the Driver family, they can’t understand why police shot a 46-year-old father of two, who they say had nothing to do with the shooting last night.



Daryl Driver said, “They killed my brother. That’s what happened. The police killed my brother.”

He is the stepfather of Dejiza, who was shot at least 16 times and step-grandfather to Isabella.

“I just lost a 5-year-old grandchild.”

Driver and other relatives were home on Evergreen near Cathedral early Friday morning after a horrific night.



His brother, Detric Driver, was sleeping on the couch when police sent a Special Response Team to execute a search warrant at the home on Evergreen, breaking down the door and using a flash bang.



Detric’s cousin, Darnell Hall, said, “My cousin was laying on the couch. In this neighborhood, if somebody comes through your door you automatically grab the closest thing to you.”



Police say Detric had an AR-pistol in his hands when an officer fired shots several times, killing him.



Family members say police did not do a good enough job expressing who they were and want they wanted.



They also don’t believe Detric pointed the weapon at police.



During the search, police arrested Isabella’s aunt.



While the details of the past 24 hours are difficult to digest for the family, they just don’t understand why police fatally shot Detric.



“This is ridiculous. They’re the police. They are supposed to be better than this,” Hall added.



Detric leaves behind two sons, ages 12 and 9.



Even though Isabella’s aunt is considered a suspect, police say she wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger.



That doesn’t make it any easier for the Coleman and Driver families, as they mourn two losses.