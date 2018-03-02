Family of CMU suspect James Davis's roommate detail what he went through

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WXYZ) - The mother of James Eric Davis's roommate is speaking out about what her son experience during the Central Michigan University campus shooting.

Debra Williams tells 7 Action News she immediately drove from her house to the campus when she heard about the shooting.

Her son sent her a text around 9 this morning saying— he thinks his roommate just killed his mom.

"He was in his dorm room sleeping. He said another one of the roommates ran into his bedroom and locked the door," Williams says. "he said he heard 5 shots. He said that he called the police. I told him to stay in his dorm. When police did come and finally get them out, He said the father was across his bedroom door. I guess he had to step over him - Oh God!"

Williams says she spoke to her son on FaceTime just last night. Some of his roommates were in the dorm.

"Everything was fine last night. Everything was fine last night," she says. "Then at 9 this morning I got that text message."