Farmington Hills Fire Department offering free car safety seat inspections

(WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Fire Department is offering free car safety seat inspections by appointment only on Sunday, Nov. 21.

National certified child safety seat technicians will be on hand to check the restraint for proper installation and any possible recalls. According to a press release, they will also be ready to teach parents and caregivers how to properly use a car seat and install it on their own.

The inspection event will run from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station #4 at 28711 Drake Road.

Farmington Hills residents can register for an appointment by emailing Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.