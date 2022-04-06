Farmington Hills firefighters credited with saving homeowner's life

(WXYZ) — Farmington Hills firefighters are being credited with saving a woman’s life after her house became engulfed in flames.

According to the City of Farmington Hills, firefighters responded to a fire early Wednesday at a home in the 21300 block of Waldron Street.

Upon their arrival, they reportedly saw a 62-year-old woman in the second-floor bedroom window enveloped in smoke. They were reportedly able to rescue the victim before providing her with advanced life support. She was transported to a local hospital after the rescue, officials say.

“A Farmington Hills resident was rescued and given the chance to survive a tragedy today due to the outstanding professionalism of dispatchers and the aggressive actions of first-arriving firefighters,” said Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh in a statement.

Officials say the home did not have working smoke alarms. The Farmington Hills Fire Department provides smoke alarms for free to residents, call 248-871-2800.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.