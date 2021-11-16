Farmington Hills police and fire departments to hold Toys for Tots drive

(WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police and fire departments announced they are volunteering as a donation drop off site for the Toys for Tots campaign.

People who would like to donate new unwrapped toys can drop them off at the police department located at 31655 W. 11 Mile Road or at the fire department headquarters at 31455 W. 11 Mile Road from now until noon on Friday, Dec. 17.

The police and fire departments will also be holding a one-day toy drive with the City of Farmington Public Safety Department at Holly Days in downtown Farmington. That will be at Riley Park on Dec. 11 from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will feature photos with Santa, cookies, hot cocoa and more.

Since the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Program launched in 1947, the program has helped distribute more than 604 million toys.

“We are honored to assist in supporting this great program,” said Police Chief Jeff King in a press release. “This serves as yet another outstanding example of how the Police Department and Fire Department are committed to providing support to our citizens and our community.”