FBI offering $10,000 reward in 2017 Lansing cold case

(WXYZ) — The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information in a cold case that dates back to November of 2017.

According to the FBI, on Nov. 7, 2017, Jerome Deshaun Ezell was reported missing in Lansing. His vehicle, a white 2017 Chevy Equinox, with his infant son inside was located near 1175 N. Fairview Street, but Jerome was nowhere to be found.

More than a year later, on December 12, 2018, the FBI says Jerome’s remains were found in a wooded area off I-94 in Van Buren County.

He was 27 years when he disappeared. Foul play is suspected in his death, according to the FBI.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call the Michigan State Police (517-898-1285), Crime Stoppers (517-483-STOP) or FBI Detroit (313-965-2323).

