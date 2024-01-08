Fire and possible explosion kills one in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a reported explosion Monday at an apartment complex in Ann Arbor.

Early Monday morning, firefighters from the Ann Arbor Fire Department were dispatched to Baker Commons located in the 100 block of Packard after multiple reports of a fire and possible explosion.

The second alarm fire, Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said began in an apartment on the second floor.

Chief Kennedy confirms one female died and one person was rescued. 10 units on the second and third floors sustained damage during the fire. The first floor of the building was also damaged due to flooding.

Residents impacted by the fire are currently being housed inside of the complex’s clubhouse and leasing office. Buses have been dispatched to assist displaced residents.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.