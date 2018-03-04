Fire in Highland Park displaces hundreds of people

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Hundreds of people are displaced after an apartment catches fire in Highland Park.

It happened Saturday night at the Bishop Moore Apartments on Manchester and Second near Woodward.

Firefighters rushed in to help evacuate, there are still people inside.

One firefighter was taken to Detroit Receiving for smoke inhalation.

Residents were bused to another location.

Many of them are elderly.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.