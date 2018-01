CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A flood warning has been issued for St. Clair County due to an ice blockage in the St. Clair River.

The flooding was reported in east China Township at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Roadways were impacted by flooding near the St. Clair River. Many homes and structures were threatened by water near the reported flooding.

The National Weather Service reminds people to turn around and don't drown when encountering flooded roads, since most flood deaths occur in vehicles.