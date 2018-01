Florida 20-year-old claims $451 million Mega Millions jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WXYZ) - A 20-year-old Florida man claimed the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot just a week after the drawing was held.

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, hit the winning numbers, 28-30-39-59-70 and Mega Ball 10 last week.

Instead of taking annual payments, Missler decided he would take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $281,874,999.00.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," Missler said of his plans for the jackpot.

He bought the winning ticket by using a quick pick at a 7-Eleven location in Port Richey. That store will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.