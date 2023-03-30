Florida OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill the Legislature is sending to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis, who is preparing a presidential run, has said the issue is one of his priorities.

The Senate passed the bill Thursday on a 27-13 vote.

It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit.

It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public.

The state now has nearly 3 million permit holders.