Ford executive facing charges after report of domestic assault

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Ford Motor Company executive is facing charges after an investigation into what police are calling a report of domestic assault.

The incident occurred on July 8 at a home on Vorn Lane in Bloomfield Township. The victim told police Franck Louis-Victor threatened to burn two of her purses with a lit butane torch. The purses are worth about $10,000 each.

The victim told police she was able to take the purses from Victor-Louis, but she reported to them that he turned the torch towards her and said if he couldn't damage the purses, he would harm her. Police say he then slapped and headbutted her, hitting her with a Google Hub smart screen.

The woman suffered a cut under her left eye, which required treatment at the hospital.

During the investigation, police say Louis-Victor made statements supporting what the woman says. He was then placed under arrest and has been charged with Felonious Assault (Domestic) and Arson- preparation to burn.

Louis-Victor was arraigned at the 48th District Court on one count of felonious assault and one count of arson-preparation to burn. He was issued a $25,000 cash bond and locked up at the Oakland County Jail. His next court date is July 18, 2023 at 8:45 am.

According to Ford, Louis-Victor is CEO, Ford Next LLC and VP, New Businesses Platform, Ford Motor Company.

The company released the following statement about the case: “We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters.”