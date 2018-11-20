Ford Motor Company looking to eliminate 'new car smell' in vehicles

(WXYZ) - For decades, countless Americans buying a new set of wheels love that "new car smell." But Ford Motor Company may be trying to get rid of it.

The automaker has filed a patent application for a new method to eliminate that new car aroma.

The process calls for "baking" vehicles until the odor is gone. It works by parking vehicles in the sun and opening the windows until the smell is gone.

Ford is looking to accommodate the world's largest car market – China, where drivers reportedly do not like the new car smell as much as American drivers do.