(WXYZ) — Mark your calendars! Forgotten Harvest’s annual Women’s Harvest Lunch fundraiser will be held on Thursday, October 19.

The fundraiser brings together women, businesses and community leaders in an effort to help alleviate hunger.

The coursed luncheon will feature seasonal ingredients, and the event will include speakers and a networking hour. An online auction will also be available.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

Tickets can be purchased here.