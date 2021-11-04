Former Detroit police officer charged in towing corruption investigation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former Detroit Police officer is the fourth person to be charged in the ongoing federal corruption investigation into towing in the city of Detroit.

Alonzo Jones has been charged with one count of Bribery Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds.

He is accused of accepting approximately $3,200 from a confidential source and an undercover federal agent to falsify forms that would enable ownership of abandoned vehicles to be transferred to them without following the procedure set forth by the Michigan Vehicle Code.

Jones is accused of accepting the bribe between July 2019 and May 2021, when he retired. During that time, Jones was in charge of the Detroit Police Vehicle Auction.

The charges come one week after two other Detroit police officers were charged in connection with the investigation.

Lt. John Kennedy is accused of accepting more than $14,000 in cash, cars, and car repairs from a towing company and an undercover federal agent. Kennedy was supposed to be investigating the company.

Kennedy and Officer Daniel Vickers were charged with bribery and conspiracy.

Former Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey was also charged in the case. He resigned from council after pleading guilty to a bribery charge.