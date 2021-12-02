Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith criminal case moved to next week

(WXYZ) — The State Attorney General’s Office case against former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has been postponed to next week.

More testimony had been scheduled for Friday. It is now set for December 9.

Smith is charged with ten felonies including Embezzlement, Conspiracy, and Running a Criminal Enterprise. The evidence shows he misused $600,000 dollars in drug and drunk driving forfeiture funds he kept in 4 off-book bank accounts.

Witnesses still scheduled to testify are Smith’s personal assistant, his former Chief Assistant Ben Liston who took a plea deal to work with the AG, and Michigan State Police who conducted the investigation.

Another assistant prosecutor Derek Miller remains charged in the case with Conspiracy and Misconduct in Office and faces up to 5 years in prison.

Next Thursday will be a continuation of the preliminary examination to determine if there’s enough evidence for Smith to stand trial. If convicted, Smith faces up to 20 years in prison.

Smith has pleaded guilty in a related Federal case of Obstruction of Justice. Sentencing in that case is on hold.