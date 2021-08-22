Former NFL player and Detroit native Joe Barksdale hosts annual backpack giveaway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit native, musician and former NFL player Joe Barksdale is giving back to his hometown with his annual back-to-school backpack and school supplies giveaway.

The fifth annual giveaway will take place Monday, Aug. 23 at the Marygove Madame Cadillac Hall, 8425 W. McNichols in Detroit.

This year, 1,500 backpacks filled with supplies will be given away to area kids. Additionally, there will be free haircuts, mini manicures, live music performances and a mental health panel.

This year's sponsors include:

Sprayground

Joe Barksdale

Soma Productions

Top-Tier Event Group

Uncle Ray's

Mike's Fresh Market

Premier Pet Supply

Detroit City Lions Youth Club

The event is from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.