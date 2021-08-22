Watch
News

Actions

Former NFL player and Detroit native Joe Barksdale hosts annual backpack giveaway

Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 10:16:12-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit native, musician and former NFL player Joe Barksdale is giving back to his hometown with his annual back-to-school backpack and school supplies giveaway.

The fifth annual giveaway will take place Monday, Aug. 23 at the Marygove Madame Cadillac Hall, 8425 W. McNichols in Detroit.

This year, 1,500 backpacks filled with supplies will be given away to area kids. Additionally, there will be free haircuts, mini manicures, live music performances and a mental health panel.

This year's sponsors include:
Sprayground
Joe Barksdale
Soma Productions
Top-Tier Event Group
Uncle Ray's
Mike's Fresh Market
Premier Pet Supply
Detroit City Lions Youth Club

The event is from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!