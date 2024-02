WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Michigan this weekend.

Trump is expected to speak Saturday at the Elite Jet Center at Contact in Waterford Township, his campaign announced on Monday.

The “Get Out the Vote” rally starts at 7 p.m. Doors for the event open at 4 p.m.

Those interested in attending the rally can register on Trump’s campaign site.