Four more students charged for making alleged threats of violence against Wayne County Schools

WAYNE COUNTY (WXYZ) — Four Wayne County students were charged with alleged threats of violence made against multiple Wayne County Schools early this week.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the four juveniles, three male and one female student, with the charges on Dec. 12, and Dec 13.

A 13-year-old male suspect has been charged with the Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees, or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.

He is a student at Noble Middle School in Detroit and his next court date is set for Jan. 25 before Referee Raeigen Evans.

An 11-year-old male suspect from Hilbert Middle School in Redford has also been charged with the Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees, or Students.

His bond is set to $1000 and his next court date is on Jan. 6, before Referee Brandy Taylor.

A 16-year-old Redford Union High schooler has also been charged with the threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees, or Students.

His bond is set to $4,000 and he is set to appear before the court on Jan. 24.

Lastly, a 12-year-old girl from Renton Junor high in New Boston has been charged with the Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees, or Students.

Her bond is set at $1,000 and she will appear before Referee Mona Youssef on Jan. 18.

* The charges are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.