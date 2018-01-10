Four schools on lockdown due to barricaded gunman at Center Line home

8:42 AM, Jan 10, 2018
2 mins ago
CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) - 8:37 a.m.

Four schools in Center Line are on lock down due to a barricaded gunman at a nearby home.

We're told, according to the school, that there is a barricaded gunman in the area and they have heard shots fired in the area.

Those schools are: Center Line High School, Academy 21 Hybrid School, Wolfe Middle School and Peck Elementary.

