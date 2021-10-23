Four taken to hospitals after drunk driver crashes in patrol car

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI (WXYZ) — According to Michigan State Police, an officer was involved in a crash that occurred on the Boyne City Road near Quarterline in Hayes Township at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday night.

According to police, the trooper was transporting a prisoner to the Charlevoix County Jail when a vehicle crossed the centerline towards the patrol vehicle. The trooper made an evasive maneuver to avoid a head-on collision when another vehicle, a blue minivan occupied by two persons, struck the patrol vehicle.

The driver of the minivan, a 42-year-old Charlevoix man, was taken to Munson Healthcare Hospital in Charlevoix and later lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail.

His passenger, an 11-year-old female, was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey.

She suffered a broken ankle and was later released.

The crash remains under investigation. Drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.