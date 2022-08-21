Fremont police on the lookout for two runaway teens

FREMONT, Mich. — Two teens are missing out of Fremont, say police.

Ariah Hebrank, 13, is said to have left her home in Fremont and has not been seen since Saturday, August 20th.

Fremont Police

Police believe that Hebrank is not alone, saying that she could be in the company of Trenton Garcia, 14.

The pair was last seen on Saturday, August 20th.

Fremont Police



Police say that Hebrank may be wearing a dark gray T-shirt with blag and gray leggings, along with Nike tennis shoes. However, police did not describe what Garcia may be wearing.

Hebrank and Garcia are believed to be runaways.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of either teen is advised to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288, or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121. Phone calls to Silent Observer are confidential, assures the Fremont police.

