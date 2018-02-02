Funeral for fallen Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss to be held today

DETRIOT (WXYZ) - The funeral for fallen Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss will be held later this morning at Greater Grace Temple on West 7 Mile near Shiawassee.

Officer Doss died Sunday, four days after he was shot in the head while responding to a domestic disturbance call.



Governor Snyder has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff today in honor the fallen officer.

A live stream of officer Doss' funeral will be available here later this morning.

