Funeral for fallen Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss to be held today

DETRIOT (WXYZ) - The funeral for fallen Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss will be held later this morning at Greater Grace Temple on West 7 Mile near Shiawassee.
Officer Doss died Sunday, four days after he was shot in the head while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Governor Snyder has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff today in honor the fallen officer.
A live stream of officer Doss' funeral will be available here later this morning.
