Garden City High School locked down after bullet found

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Garden City High School is currently on lock down as police investigate after single bullet was found in a stairway this morning.

There has been no threats to the school, according to the superintendent, but the school's policy calls for the school to be locked down and police to conduct a sweep.

Right now, police are conducting a sweep of the school. They haven't said when the lockdown will be lifted.