Gas Prices in Michigan up slightly from last week

Nam Y. Huh/AP
A customer pumps gas at a gas station.
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are up 1 cent from a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, Michigan drivers are paying $3.08/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, five cents less than this time last month and 13 cents less than this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, drivers are paying an average of $46, down $11 from last year's highest price.

Gas prices are also down in Metro Detroit. The average price around the Motor City is $3.11/gallon, about three cents less than last week's average and 12 cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the most expensive and cheapest gas prices:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.13), Metro Detroit ($3.11), Jackson ($3.08)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.96), Benton Harbor ($3.00), Marquette ($3.05)

To find more information on the gas prices near you, click here.

