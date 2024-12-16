Gas prices rise above $3 a gallon across state of Michigan

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gas prices across the state of Michigan rose since last week, with drivers now paying an average of $3.04/gallon for regular unleaded gasoline at the pump.

Per the American Automobile Association, that price is up 10 cents from a week ago and up 5 cents from December 2023. Gas is also 13 cents less expensive than it was this time last month in the Mitten State.

On average, Michigan drivers are paying $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, a discount of $13 from last year's highest price.

Here's a look at the highest and lowest gas prices in the state right now:



Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.13), Ann Arbor ($3.08), Grand Rapids ($3.08)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.92), Marquette ($2.98), Benton Harbor ($3.02)

You can find more information on gas prices near you at this link.