Gas prices rise above $3 a gallon across state of Michigan

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gas prices across the state of Michigan rose since last week, with drivers now paying an average of $3.04/gallon for regular unleaded gasoline at the pump.

Per the American Automobile Association, that price is up 10 cents from a week ago and up 5 cents from December 2023. Gas is also 13 cents less expensive than it was this time last month in the Mitten State.

On average, Michigan drivers are paying $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, a discount of $13 from last year's highest price.

Here's a look at the highest and lowest gas prices in the state right now:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Jackson ($3.13), Ann Arbor ($3.08), Grand Rapids ($3.08)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.92), Marquette ($2.98), Benton Harbor ($3.02)

You can find more information on gas prices near you at this link.

