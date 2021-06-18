Genessee County Dive Team searches for 21-year-old Southfield man after boat capsizes while fishing

(WXYZ) — Recovery efforts are underway for a 21-year-old man from Southfield who was involved in a tragic incident while fishing at Atlas Millpond in Genessee County.

Three people were fishing when their rowboat capsized Thursday night. The Office of Genessee County Sheriff Dive team was dispatched for a water rescue around 10:15 p.m.

According to officials, the two other people began to swim to shore and tried to help the victim who was struggling but lost sight of him. The dive team remains on the scene.

The family has been notified and the search continues.

We will provide more information as we receive additional details.

