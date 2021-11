HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hamtramck will have a new mayor after Amer Ghalib defeated Karen Majewski in that city's general election.

Ghalib will be the first Muslim mayor in Hamtramck's history. The City Council also has a Muslim majority among its members.

According to results from the Wayne County Clerk's office, Ghalib won 68% of the vote. Majewski earned 31%.

Majewski was running for a 5th term in the city.