Gleaners Food Bank to provide free meals to kids this summer

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Gleaners Community Food Bank will provide meals to children all summer beginning June 21 in hopes of providing a "hunger-free summer" for kids in Southeast Michigan.

“Summer has always been a difficult time for families and children facing hunger, and last summer we saw some of the greatest community need we have ever seen in Southeast Michigan,” president and CEO of Gleaners Gerry Brisson said. “While there are new signs for hope, far too many children and families in our community will not be hunger-free this summer without our help."

The summer food service program will offer more than 80 distribution sites for families throughout Detroit and Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

This year’s Summer Food Service Program will use multiple distribution models to meet the needs of children 18 years or younger. Those include grocery sites, mobile delivery sites, and meal sites such as summer camps or daycare facilities.

To support Gleaners’ summer food distributions, community members can donate to the Hunger Free Summer Plus campaign.