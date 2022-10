(WXYZ) — Good luck, runners!

The annual Detroit Free Press Marathon kicked off in the Motor City this morning.

Final preparations for the race got underway last night.

Race leaders say this year's route includes some major improvements.

And after a two-year pause, participants will be running internationally. It will also feature some signature Detroit areas, like the Woodbridge neighborhood, Eastern Market and the Dequindre Cut.