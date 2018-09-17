Gov. Snyder signs research agreement while on China trip

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's governor says he's promoting the state's leadership in mobility and autonomous vehicle technology development as part of his trade trip to China.

The office of Gov. Rick Snyder says he signed a memorandum of understanding Monday with China's Ministry of Science and Technology that seeks to "further advance innovation and cooperation within the automotive and technology sectors, including new energy and autonomous vehicle technologies."

The agreement to collaborate in automotive research, technology and innovation aims to accelerate the commercialization of emerging technologies.

The Republican governor is on an eight-day investment mission to China, his eighth trip as governor to Michigan's third-largest export market. On Sunday, the governor and his delegation met with representatives from Chinese travel media outlets to discuss tourism and leisure travel opportunities in Michigan.