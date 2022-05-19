Gov. Whitmer announces distribution of $3B in auto insurance refund checks

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says more than $3 billion of auto insurance refund checks have been distributed to Michigan drivers.

Residents who legally owned insured vehicles as of Oct. 31, 2021 are eligible to receive $400 per vehicle as part of a bipartisan auto insurance reform law signed into law two years ago.

"This year, we put more than $3 billion back in people’s pockets with $400 auto refund checks per vehicle. We got this done thanks to bipartisan auto insurance legislation I signed in 2019, which has already saved Michigan drivers over $1 billion on their premiums since taking effect,” Whitmer said. “As we move past the end of the refund process, we will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to help put money back into the pockets of Michiganders.”

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association has released a video detailing the refund process and what to do if residents have not gotten their refunds:

Contact the Department of Insurance and Financial Services at 833-275-3437 for help.