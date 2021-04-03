Gov. Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor officer killed in US Capitol attack

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff through April 6 to honor and remember the victims of the attack at the U.S. Capitol Friday, including Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans who died in the line of duty.

“Our state is devastated to learn of yet another senseless attack in our nation’s capital that has taken the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Evans and injured another officer,” Whitmer said in a press release. “As we mourn the loss of Officer Evans, we are reminded once again of the incredible service and sacrifices of those who stand ready to protect our nation each and every day. My heart is with the family of Officer Evans and the U.S. Capitol Police during this tremendously difficult time, and we are all praying for a speedy recovery for the second officer.”

On Friday, a motorist rammed their vehicle into a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, killing U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans and injuring another officer.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.