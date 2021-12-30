Watch
Governor Whitmer declares December 30 as Spartan Day in honor of the 2021 Peach Bowl

Copyright 2011 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 10:27:15-05

(WXYZ) — As the Michigan State Spartans prepare to play against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the 2021 Peach Bowl, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is declaring Thursday, December 30 as Spartan Day in Michigan.

Michigan State will face the Pittsburgh Panthers in Atlanta. Coach Mel Tucker is leading the Spartans to their first bowl game under his tenure, and the 30th bowl game in Spartan history.

“I encourage every Michigander to root for the Spartans as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl,” Governor Whitmer said. “Spartan teams are never beaten, and under Coach Mel Tucker’s leadership this year we have seen an expectation-defying season like no other. Go Green and Tuck Comin’!”

