Governor Whitmer rejects revised Detroit Charter

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has rejected a proposed revision of the Charter for the City of Detroit, citing a review by the Attorney General's office.

That review found the current draft has "substantial and extensive legal deficiencies.

In her letter to the Charter Commission, the Governor wrote that several of the provisions in the revised charter would require study by the Detroit Financial Review Commission. That is the body that would gain control of the city's finances if it ever enters another financial crisis like the one that sent it into bankruptcy.

The proposed charter revisions have led to conflict between members of the charter commission and the city, with Mayor Mike Duggan saying Monday that the commission members put so many items in their proposal it would cost the city $2 billion and plunge it back into bankruptcy.

However, Duggan also said there was still enough time for further revisions before the deadline to get a revised charter on the ballot later this year.

You can read the full letter from the Governor below.