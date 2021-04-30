Watch
Governor Whitmer rejects revised Detroit Charter

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JULY 19: A view of Downtown Detroit looking south on Woodward Avenue is shown July 19, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit's emergency manager Kevin Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy July 18, 2013 making Detroit the largest city to file for bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 30, 2021
(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has rejected a proposed revision of the Charter for the City of Detroit, citing a review by the Attorney General's office.

That review found the current draft has "substantial and extensive legal deficiencies.

In her letter to the Charter Commission, the Governor wrote that several of the provisions in the revised charter would require study by the Detroit Financial Review Commission. That is the body that would gain control of the city's finances if it ever enters another financial crisis like the one that sent it into bankruptcy.

The proposed charter revisions have led to conflict between members of the charter commission and the city, with Mayor Mike Duggan saying Monday that the commission members put so many items in their proposal it would cost the city $2 billion and plunge it back into bankruptcy.

However, Duggan also said there was still enough time for further revisions before the deadline to get a revised charter on the ballot later this year.

You can read the full letter from the Governor below.

